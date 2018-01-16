Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46

FILE PHOTO - Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan performs at the Ariston Theatre during San Remo's 54th Song Festival in northern Italy March 6, 2004. [Photo/Agencies]

DUBLIN - Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 46 during a recording trip to London, her publicist said. The cause of death was unclear.

O'Riordan's distinctive Irish lilt and yodel helped fuel the Cranberries' rapid rise in the early 1990s with global hits "Linger" and "Zombie." The band went on to sell over 40 million records to become Ireland's second-best-selling rock band after U2.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins described O'Riordan's death as a big loss to Irish music, saying her influence was "immense".

But a naturally reserved singer, O'Riordan often struggled with fame, leaving her native Ireland for several years to avoid the spotlight. During her separation from her husband in 2014, she was arrested for attacking a police officer.