Shanghai returns to normal in wake of Typhoon Ampil
Urban life and traffic gradually returned to normal in Shanghai on Sunday, soon after the city was hit, for just the third time since 1949, by a typhoon that made landfall directly from the sea.
Typhoon Ampil, the 10th typhoon of the year, made landfall on Chongming Island at 12:30 pm on Sunday, packing winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour near its eye, the municipal meteorological observatory said.
The island, 45 km east of downtown Shanghai, is at the mouth of the Yangtze River.
As Ampil weakened and moved northwest into neighboring Jiangsu province, Shanghai lifted the orange alert for the typhoon at 4 pm on Sunday.